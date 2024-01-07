deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Penn State uses second-half comeback to beat Michigan

07/01/2024

Ace Baldwin scored 25 points to lead Penn State to a 79-73 win over Michigan in a Big Ten contest played at The Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Kanye Clary scored 18 points and D'Marco Dunn added 13 for Penn State (8-7, 2-2).

Terrance Williams scored 24 points in defeat for Michigan (6-9, 1-3), which committed 19 turnovers and has lost four games in a row.

Penn State trailed the entire game until there was 11:36 remaining, when Dunn drained a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions a 51-49 lead.

Dunn followed that with another 3-pointer and a layup to give Penn State a 56-49 lead with 10:13 left.

The Nittany Lions grew their lead further, going up 65-54 with 5:03 left after a pair of free throws by Baldwin.

Michigan climbed back to within 71-65 with 1:04 remaining after a 3-pointer by Will Tschetter, and then Williams hit a 3-pointer with 44.4 seconds left to bring Michigan within five at 74-69.

A layup by Williams with 27.0 seconds left moved the score to 75-71 Penn State, but a pair of free throws by Baldwin with 25.7 seconds to go put Penn State up 77-71.

Clary then made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put Penn State up 79-73 and seal the win.

Trailing 37-27 at halftime, Penn State mounted a rally to start the second half, going on a 9-2 run to cut Michigan's lead to 39-36 with 17:40 remaining in the game.

Michigan jumped all over Penn State early, taking a 12-2 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Penn State cut its deficit to 21-16 at the 9:00 mark of the first half before Michigan surged again, going up 28-16 with 7:08 left until halftime.

The Wolverines led by as many as 14 points at 36-22 with 3:15 left in the first half.

--Field Level Media

