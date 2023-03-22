penn-state’s-seth-lundy-to-enter-nba-draft

Penn State guard/forward Seth Lundy announced Wednesday that he will forgo his fifth and final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lundy dropped the news on social media.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m excited to embark on this journey,” Lundy posted, in part, to Instagram.

The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter posted career highs in points (14.2), rebounds (6.3) and 3-point shooting (40.0 percent) this season for the Nittany Lions, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished second on the team in scoring.

Lundy also helped lead Penn State to the Big Ten Conference championship game.

“This is the right time for me to go to the next level. I feel like I can compete with the best of them,” he also told ESPN.

Lundy averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 122 games (96 starts) in four seasons at Penn State.

