penn-takes-down-no.-21-villanova-in-big-5-upset

Tyler Perkins scored 22 points, Ed Holland III added 12 and host Penn upset No. 21 Villanova 76-72 Monday in Philadelphia.

Cam Thrower contributed 11 points and Nick Spinoso had 10 for the Quakers (3-1), who defeated the Wildcats for the first time since Dec. 11, 2018.

Justin Moore led Villanova (2-1) with 25 points, Jordan Longino added 14 and Eric Dixon had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Villanova lost its first game of the newly reimagined Philadelphia Big 5 tournament, while Penn improved to 1-1 after a loss to Saint Joseph’s.

The Wildcats drew within 74-72 when Moore made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.5 seconds left.

Clark Slajchert (11 points) responded with two free throws for the Quakers with 3.8 seconds left to secure the win. When the final buzzer sounded, fans stormed the court to celebrate.

Tyler Burton threw down a dunk and was fouled, but he missed the free throw, leaving the Wildcats within 60-55 with 6:50 left. Moore hit two free throws on Villanova’s next possession and the deficit was three.

The Quakers then ripped off an 8-0 run capped by Perkins’ 3-pointer from the corner for a 68-57 advantage with 4:02 left.

Penn jumped out to a 13-9 lead with 10:47 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats struggled offensively during that stretch but trailed by only four despite missing 12 of their first 15 shots.

Longino drove to the basket and converted a three-point play with 8:05 left to close Villanova within 15-14.

Holland knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing on the Quakers’ next possession to go back ahead by four.

The game tightened defensively and Villanova trailed 28-27 when Brendan Hausen dropped in a trey with 2:59 to go.

Slajchert hit a layup just before the halftime buzzer to give Penn a 32-30 advantage. Perkins led the Quakers with 13 points.

Longino was the lone Villanova player in double figures with 10.

Slajchert hit a runner in the lane for a 39-34 Quakers advantage with 17:25 remaining in the second half.

Dixon’s second 3-pointer, coming with 13:15 left, cut the deficit to 45-44.

The Quakers scored the next five points — a 3-pointer by Thrower and a jump hook by Spinoso — for a 50-44 lead. Perkins made a deep trey with 8:26 remaining for a 57-48 advantage.

–Field Level Media