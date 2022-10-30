Philadelphia 76ers beat Chicago Bulls 114-106; 

PHILADELPHIA —— The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-106 on Saturday night. NBA scores, free video highlights, and box scores from the game that took place at the United Center.

Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a decisive tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze past the Chicago Bulls for a second successive victory. Embiid shot 9 for 15 from the field and added seven rebounds and four assists.

James Harden finished with 15 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds, George Niang ended with 15 points, Tyrese Maxey had 14 points and Tobias Harris scored 13 for the Sixers (3-4), who improved to 3-3 in the Eastern Conference play so far this season and are 2-2 on the road. READ MORE: Indiana Pacers beat Brooklyn Nets, 125-116; free video, stats and recap

Demar DeRozan led Chicago with 24 points with Nikola Vucevic, who made five 3-pointers, adding 23 points and 19 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 20 after missing the previous game as part of managing his surgically repaired left knee.

Chicago (3-4) fell to 2-2 at home this season.

PHILADELPHIA (114)

Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2/3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.

CHICAGO (109)

DeRozan 7-12 9-10 24, Williams 2-5 4-4 9, Vucevic 8-14 2-2 23, Caruso 2-5 4-4 9, LaVine 8-19 2-2 20, Jones Jr. 2-4 2/3 6, Terry 0-2 0-0 0, Green 3-4 3-4 9, Dragic 1-6 0-0 2, White 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 36-80 26-29 109.

3-Point Goals–Philadelphia 14-29 (Harris 3-4, Niang 3-4, Tucker 2-2, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-6, House Jr. 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-5), Chicago 11-31 (Vucevic 5-7, LaVine 2-9, Caruso 1-2, DeRozan 1-2, Williams 1-3, White 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, Dragic 0-2). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 7), Chicago 40 (Vucevic 19). Assists–Philadelphia 28 (Harden 11), Chicago 22 (Caruso 6). Total Fouls–Philadelphia 22, Chicago 20. A–19,010 (20,917)