Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, 29-17; free video, summary, box score, recap

HOUSTON, Tex. —— Scoring summary, game stats, free video highlights, and report of the Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans. The Eagles went on the road on the road and beat the Texans 29-17 to improve to 8-0 to start a season for the first time in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts completed 21 of his 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Philadelphia, which remains the only undefeated team left in the NFL this season. Hurts threw touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, who finished with 100 yards from eight overall catches and A.J. Brown.
Miles Sanders ran for 93 yards and a touchdown with Kenneth Gainwell also running for a score in the win for the Eagles (8-0) who have now 11 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Read More: Latest NFL scores today in Week 7 – Oct. 23
Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes to Chris Moore and Teagan Quitoriano but was also picked off twice on Thursday night. He went 13 of 22 on passes for 154 yards in the defeat.
Dameon Pierce rushed 27 times for 139 yards for Houston (1-6-1) which fell to 0-3-1 at home and lost for the third successive time.
Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17
First Quarter
Hou–Quitoriano 2 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 9:37.
Phi–Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 1:33.
Second Quarter
Phi–Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 4:32.
Hou–Moore 13 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), :37.
Third Quarter
Phi–Brown 17 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 8:04.
Hou–FG Fairbairn 30, 1:15.
Fourth Quarter
Phi–Goedert 4 pass from Hurts (Hurts run), 11:22.
A–68,831.
——
——
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Philadelphia, Sanders 17-93, Hurts 9-23, Gainwell 4-22, B.Scott 1-5. Houston, Pierce 27-139, Mills 3-18, Burkhead 1-9, Moore 1-2.
PASSING–Philadelphia, Hurts 21-27-0-243. Houston, Mills 13-22-2-154.
RECEIVING–Philadelphia, Goedert 8-100, Brown 4-59, Gainwell 3-16, Watkins 2-25, Smith 2-22, Stoll 1-13, Pascal 1-8. Houston, Moore 4-43, Dorsett 3-69, O.Howard 1-14, T.Johnson 1-8, Camp 1-7, Burkhead 1-6, Jordan 1-5, Quitoriano 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Philadelphia, Elliott 54.