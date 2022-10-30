Philadelphia Eagles top Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13, improved to 7-0; video highlights

PHILADELPHIA — — The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a comfortable 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 of the NFL schedule on Sunday, October 30. The following are the scoring summary, player stats, and video highlights as the Eagles remained perfect after seven games this season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 19 for 28 on passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns for Philadelphia (7-0) which returned from its bye week looking fresh in the dominant win. Read More: Philadelphia 76ers beat Chicago Bulls 114-106; video highlights, stats and scores

A.J. Brown had six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while Zach Pascal took a catch for a score and Miles Sanders ran for a score as the Eagles improved to 4-0 at home.

“We were out there doing celebrations and everything,” Brown said. “It’s fun. There’s nothing like it.”

Rookie Kenny Pickett was 25 of 38 on completed passes for 191 yards with one interceptions for the Steelers (2-6), who dropped their second game in a row and sixth in the last seven games.

“We need more explosive plays,” said Pickett after the defeat.

The Eagles found a way to make big plays, while the Steelers, who were held to 300 total yards of offense, didn’t.

“They were making those plays and we did not,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We have to own it.”

Philadelphia Eagles 35, Pittsburgh Steelers 13 – ESPN GAME STATS

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

Phi– A.J. Brown 39 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick) 9 plays, 68 yards, 3:46; 9:23.

Pit–Derek Watt 1 Yd pass from Chase Claypool (Nick Sciba Kick) 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:26; 2:01.

Second Quarter

Phi–A.J. Brown 27 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick) 11 plays, 79 yards, 4:09; 12:53.

Phi–A.J. Brown 29 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick) 3 plays, 60 yards, 1:09; 6:21.

Pit–Nick Sciba 38 Yd Field Goal 12 plays, 45 yards, 5:11; 1:02.

Third Quarter

Phi–Zach Pascal 34 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick) 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:07; 12:53.

Pit–Nick Sciba 29 Yd Field Goal 15 plays, 64 yards, 6:58; 5:55

Fourth Quarter

Pit–Miles Sanders 11 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick) 2 plays, 54 yards, 0:55

Att.–69,879.

——

——

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Pittsburgh, Warren 6-50, Pickett 7-37, Harris 8-32, Sims 2-21, Allen 1-4. Philadelphia, Sanders 9-78, B.Scott 7-21, Hurts 2-10, Gainwell 1-3, Minshew 1-(minus 1).

PASSING–Pittsburgh, Pickett 25-38-1-191, Harris 1-1-0-4, Claypool 1-1-0-1. Philadelphia, Hurts 19-28-0-285, Minshew 1-2-0-23.

RECEIVING–Pittsburgh, Harris 6-26, Johnson 5-35, Freiermuth 4-57, Claypool 4-45, Warren 3-25, D.Watt 2-6, Sims 2-(minus 1), Gentry 1-3. Philadelphia, Brown 6-156, Goedert 6-64, Smith 5-23, Pascal 2-57, Gainwell 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.