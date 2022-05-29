Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022 results

ARLINGTON, Texas – No. 5 Texas (42-18) took down No. 4 Oklahoma State (39-20) in the semifinal round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022 Championship at Globe Life Field. This marks the first time Texas has advanced to the title game since 2017.

The Cowboys struck first when Jake Thompson scored Jaxson Crull on a sacrifice to go up 1-0 in the first inning. READ ALSO: [Video highlights] Florida shutout Texas A&M SEC Baseball Tournament 2022, 9-0

The Longhorns quickly responded with two runs in the second. A pitching error walked Silas Ardoin across. Trey Faltine drove in Ardoin on a one-RBI single to take the lead 2-1.

It was all Texas in the third inning as the Longhorns scratched five more runs, marking the most runs scored in a single inning during this year’s tournament. Ivan Melendez came across when Skyler Messinger was hit by a pitch. Faltine brought Murphy Stehly, Austin Todd and Messinger around on a three-RBI double. Douglas Hodo III brought Faltine home with a one-RBI double.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Texas’ Dylan Campbell pushed Faltine across on a one-RBI triple. Melendez singled to left-center on the very next play, scoring Campbell for a 9-1 UT lead.

Nolan McLean hit a home run to break the scoring drought for Oklahoma State in the fifth, cutting the Longhorn lead to 9-2.

Both bullpens combined for four shutout innings before Texas senior Tristan Stevens put away the game in the ninth.

Sophomore Jared Southard (W, 3-1) gets the relief win for UT. He threw 1.2 shutout innings, fanning four batters. Junior Hueston Morrill (L, 1-3) pitched two innings, giving up four hits and six runs, five unearned and one earned, and striking out three batters.

Texas advances to the title game of the Big 12 Championship to face No. 3 Oklahoma (36-20) on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2022

Wednesday, May 25

Game 1 – 9 a.m. – No. 5 Texas 4, No. 4 Oklahoma State 0, Box Score / Recap

Game 2 – 12:30 p.m. – No. 1 TCU 4, No. 8 Baylor 2 Box Score / Recap

Game 3 – 4 p.m. – No. 2 Texas Tech 5, No. 7 Kansas State 3 Box Score / Recap

Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Oklahoma 6, No. 6 West Virginia 4 Box Score / Recap

Thursday, May 26

Game 5 – No. 4 Oklahoma State 11, No. 8 Baylor 1 (7 inn.) – 9 a.m. Box Score / Recap

Game 6 – No. 7 Kansas State 8, No. 6 West Virginia 5 – 12:30 p.m. Box Score / Recap

Game 7 – No. 5 Texas 5, No. 1 TCU 3 – 4 p.m. Box Score / Recap

Game 8 – No. 3 Oklahoma 6, No. 2 Texas Tech 3 – 7:30 p.m. Box Score / Recap

Friday, May 27

Game 9 – No. 4 Oklahoma State 8, No. 1 TCU 4 – 3:15 p.m. Box Score / Recap

Game 10 – No. 7 Kansas State 6, No. 2 Texas Tech 5 (11 inn.) Box Score / Recap

Saturday, May 28

Game 11 – No. 4 Oklahoma State 8, No. 5 Texas 1 – 9 a.m. Box Score / Recap

Game 12 – No. 3 Oklahoma 4, No. 7 Kansas State 3 Box Score / Recap

Game 13 – No. 5 Texas 9, No. 4 Oklahoma State 2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Game 15 – No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas