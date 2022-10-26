PHOENIX, Ariz. —— Impressive Phoenix Suns pushed past the Golden State Warriors for a 134-105 victory on Tuesday night (25). Here are the game stats, scores, and video highlights from the contest at Footprint Center in Arizona. Click Here For Box Scores

Devin Booker scored 34 points on 10 of 19 shooting with seven assists and three steals, collected a double-double with Deandre Ayton 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns to improve to 2-0 at home this season and 3-1 overall. Read More: Results, recap and video: LA Clippers 103, LA Lakers 97

Jock Landale added 17 points and seven rebounds, Mikal Bridges finished with 17 points and six boards and Chris Paul added 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Phoenix, which shot 51.1 percent from the field overall and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Golden State Warriors (2-2), meanwhile, was paced by Steph Curry, who led the the way with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Draymond Green had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors in a game that saw Klay Thompson getting his first career ejection and seven technical fouls.

Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

GOLDEN STATE (105)

D.Green 7-10 0-0 14, Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Curry 7-17 3-5 21, Thompson 1-8 0-0 2, Kuminga 1-4 2-2 4, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-8 2-2 12, Moody 4-9 3-4 13, Poole 6-12 3-4 17. Totals 41-91 13-17 105.

PHOENIX (134)

Bridges 7-8 3-3 17, Johnson 3-11 2-4 9, Ayton 6-14 4-4 16, Booker 10-19 11-14 34, Paul 5-10 2-2 16, Craig 3-4 0-0 8, Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Landale 6-12 4-5 17, Okogie 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 3-6 2-2 8, Shamet 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-92 28-34 134.

3-Point Goals–Golden State 10-35 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5), Phoenix 12-29 (Paul 4-5, Booker 3-8, Craig 2-3, Lee 1-2, Landale 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Ayton 0-1). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Golden State 40 (D.Green 8), Phoenix 48 (Ayton 14). Assists–Golden State 28 (Curry 8), Phoenix 31 (Paul 9). Total Fouls–Golden State 28, Phoenix 19.