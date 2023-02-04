Phoenix Suns outshine Boston Celtics in 106-94 victory

The Phoenix Suns dominated the Boston Celtics in a 106-94 victory on Friday night. Mikal Bridges led the way with 25 points, while Dario Saric contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds. Check the box score and video highlights from the game.

Chris Paul also made a significant impact, scoring 15 points and dishing out eight assists, as well as grabbing six rebounds, while Deandre Ayton ended with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the win for Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns Step Up in Devin Booker’s Absence

With star player Devin Booker nursing a groin injury, the Suns proved that they can still get the job done with a balanced team effort. After losing nine of their first 11 games without Booker, the Suns have won seven of the last nine and look to be building momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Booker, who was in attendance wearing a Detroit Red Wings knit cap, has been making progress in his recovery and could return during the team’s current 5-game road trip. Suns coach Monty Williams remained tight-lipped about the potential return, but emphasized that the team feels he is getting closer.

Despite the absence of their star player, the Suns were able to assert their dominance from the start. Ayton put in three straight baskets to begin a 12-0 run, and the Suns never looked back from there.

They opened up a 20-point lead in the second quarter and were able to hold off a Celtics rally in the third quarter, finishing the game with a 12-point victory.

Boston All-Stars Struggle in Loss to Phoenix

Despite solid performances from Jaylen Brown (27 points) and Jayson Tatum (20 points), the Celtics were unable to get this one over the line Friday night against the Suns. The two All-Stars shot a combined 12 for 36 from the floor and 6 for 22 from beyond the arc in the defeat.

The Celtics started the game strong, scoring the first seven points, but quickly gave up the lead as the Suns took control.

”For us to win it without Book is big for everyone’s confidence, because he will be back shortly,” center Jock Landale, who had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench, said. ”We would have liked to win a few more games, but now that we’re winning a lot of games and he’s on the verge of coming back, it’s big for us.”

Despite a timeout called by coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics were unable to recover from an 8-0 run by the Suns to start the fourth quarter. They never got closer than 6 points from there and were unable to mount a comeback.

The Phoenix Suns continue their road trip as they head to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Saturday, while the Celtics will play the Pistons on Monday night.

Complete box score found with the link provided.