pitt-seeks-10th-straight-home-win,-faces-jacksonville

The drive that Pittsburgh showed toward the end of last season appears to have carried over.

The Panthers will look to add to their momentum when they host Jacksonville on Friday night.

“I feel like we haven’t missed a beat,” junior forward William Jeffress said. “I feel like we’ve had momentum coming into the season since last year. And momentum is one of the most powerful forces that you can have and as long as we keep that ball rolling.”

A win against the Dolphins (2-1) would mean the Panthers’ 10th straight home win, dating back to last season. In its first three outings this season — all in front of a friendly home crowd — Pitt has beaten North Carolina A&T, Binghamton and Florida Gulf Coast.

The Panthers have eclipsed 85 points in each of those victories and are averaging 91.7 points per game. Pitt hasn’t poured in 85 or more points in four straight games since the 1992-93 campaign.

Freshman guard Carlton Carrington, who was tabbed as the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday, has been the team’s most well-rounded player, statistically. He’s averaging 18.3 points per game — second on the team behind senior forward Blake Hinson’s 19 — seven assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Jacksonville comes in off an 85-68 home win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday night. Redshirt senior forward Bryce Workman had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Dolphins never faced a deficit.

“Our guys are understanding; the more ball movement you have, the more success you’re going to have,” Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said. “To be able to make shots, these guys are often getting there with our grad assistants and getting shots up. I’m just proud of the unselfishness and then, also, the pace.”

This will mark the fifth time that Pitt and Jacksonville meet. Most recently, the Panthers won 65-55 on Dec. 21, 2021.

