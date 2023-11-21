pitt-steps-away-from-comfort-zone-to-face-florida

After sweeping four home games, Pittsburgh travels to Brooklyn to face Florida in the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (4-0) tuned up with a 107-56 rout of Jacksonville on Friday, while the Gators (3-1) are coming off an impressive 21-point win over rival Florida State the same day.

Pitt is averaging 95.5 points and 11.3 made 3-pointers this season ahead of the first of five straight games against Power Five opponents for the Panthers.

The Panthers’ 107 points against the Dolphins were their most since bucketing 112 against Marshall on Dec. 28, 2016. Pitt matched the visitors’ physicality and attacked the boards, outrebounding Jacksonville 51-29.

“It really helped us get out ahead in transition and being able to attack their defense,” Panthers coach Jeff Capel said. “I thought we played with great spirit, great togetherness, and great toughness — which has been shown in our performances so far this year.”

Freshman guard Carlton Carrington was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time in a row. It marks the first time a Pitt player has collected consecutive conference Rookie of the Week honors since DeJuan Blair did so in the Big East in 2007-08. He’s averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

In its 89-68 victory over the Seminoles, Florida held a 30-point lead at the midway point. The Gators sank 64.3 percent of their shots from the floor before intermission.

“The first half was something we can point to and say, ‘We can play with anybody,'” Florida coach Todd Golden said.

The Gators are averaging 85.2 points per game. Senior guard Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The Florida-Pitt winner will play Friday against the winner between Baylor and Oregon State, while the losers will meet in the third-place game.

–Field Level Media