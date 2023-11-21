College Football News

Pitt, Wisconsin to open 2027 season in Dublin

Pitt and Wisconsin will play in the 2027 edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The programs on Tuesday jointly announced the game, scheduled for Aug. 28, 2027.

The series began under this branding when Georgia Tech beat Boston College 17-14 in Dublin in 2016.

Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-28 in their 2022 season opener in Dublin, and Notre Dame beat Navy 42-3 there to kick off the current season. Georgia Tech will face Florida State in Dublin in their 2024 season opener.

The Panthers will serve as the home team. Pitt has played on the Emerald Isle once before, beating Rutgers 46-29 in December 1989.

“What an honor it is for our Panthers to receive an invitation to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “As a coach, you want the young men in your program to have impactful personal experiences, on and off the field.

“I am grateful our team will have the opportunity to play in this special game against a great opponent like Wisconsin.”

Meanwhile, it will be Wisconsin’s first time playing in Ireland. The Badgers’ only game outside the U.S. came in 1993 in Tokyo, a 41-20 win over Michigan State.

–Field Level Media

