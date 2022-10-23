Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins Inactive Players – How to watch live?

MIAMI, FL —— The following is the NFL Week 7 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins Inactive Report, which will take place here at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 23. READ MORE: Latest NFL scores today in Week 7 – Oct. 23

This NFL Sunday Night Football game will be available live in the USA on NBC with live streaming coverage available on NBC Sports and Peacock TV Premium. If you have an internet or cable subscription that already includes this package, streaming the game live will be free! Game time is 8:20 pm ET

Below you will find the inactive players for tonight’s game as the Steelers (2-4) will aim to go .500 on the road with back-to-back wins after snapping a four-game losing streak last week against the Buccaneers, while the Dolphins(3-3) will be looking end their three-game losing streak. Miami is 2-1 at home this season.

As for the inactive players for the Dolphins, quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and wide receiver Steven Sims will not play tonight.

Running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, and cornerbacks Keion Grossen, and Kader Kohou are among the inactive players tonight for the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

PITTSBURGH: CB Ahkello Witherspoon, WR Steven Sims, QB Mason Rudolph, G Kendrick Green, ILB Mark Robinson.

MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, CB Keion Grossen, CB Kader Kohou, DE Emmanuel Ogbah.