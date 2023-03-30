Points Standings: Champs 2023 on Day 3; JC, Edwin Allen early leaders

Welcome to the third day reporting from the Jamaica High School Boys and Girls Championships – Champs 2023 – where Edwin Allen High and Jamaica College (JC) are currently leading the girls and boys’ points standings, respectively.

It’s been an exciting start to the competition with 10 scored events for the girls and eight finals for the boys. – Read more: Champs23 Day 3 Schedule, times and how to watch live!

Defending champions Edwin Allen High are currently sitting pretty atop the girls’ leaderboard with 62 points, while JC is dominating the boys’ category with an impressive 74 points.

The competition is fierce, with Hydel High following closely behind Edwin Allen in second place with 48 points, and St. Jago High hot on their heels with 47 points. Holmwood Technical and Immaculate Conception round out the top five with 42.50 and 23 points, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Kingston College is nipping at JC’s heels with 61 points, while Calabar High, St. Jago High, and St. Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) are all in the mix with 29, 28, and 27 points, respectively.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting competition, and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the event has in store. Stay tuned for more updates and highlights from the Jamaican Champs 2023.

Points Standings At Champs 2023 on Day 3

Women – Team Rankings – 10 Events Scored

Edwin Allen High – 62 Hydel High – 48 St. Jago High – 47 Holmwood Technical – 42.50 Immaculate Conception – 23 Alphansus Davis High – 22 St. Catherine High – 21 Wolmer’s Girls School – 15 Camperdown High – 12 Holy Childhood High – 11 St. Mary High – 9 Mount Alvernia High – 9 Clarendon College – 9 Vere Technical – 8.50 Petersfield High – 7 Rhodes Hall High – 6 William Knibb Memorial – 6 Merl Grove High – 5 Manchester High – 5 Bridgeport High – 1

Men – Team Rankings – 8 Events Scored