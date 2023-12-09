Posh Alexander propels Butler to double-overtime win over Cal

Posh Alexander scored 21 points and Pierre Brooks added 20 as Butler recorded a 97-89 win over California in double overtime on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Jahmyl Telfort contributed 18 points and DJ Davis had 13 as the Bulldogs (8-2) survived despite squandering an 11-point lead in the second half. They made 9 of 12 shots in the overtime periods and canned 52.0 percent for the game.

Fardaws Aimaq scored 24 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds for the Golden Bears (3-6), who lost their second overtime game of the season. Jalen Cone scored 23 points, Keonte Kennedy added 20 points and Jaylon Tyson chipped in 16 — all after halftime.

After Aimaq started the second overtime with a putback, Butler rattled off nine straight points. Alexander drove for a layup with 3:23 left to give it the lead for good at 87-85, and Brooks capped the run with a 3-pointer that made it 92-85 at the 1:53 mark.

Cal forced overtime when Cone drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3.9 seconds left after Aimaq grabbed the rebound of his off-balance miss. Butler forced the second overtime when Brooks drove for a layup with 11 seconds remaining.

Cal entered the game as an 8 1/2-point underdog but early on looked like the solid favorite. The Golden Bears raced out to a 16-4 lead nearly six minutes into the game as Tyson fed Aimaq for a layup.

The advantage was still 11 at the under-12 TV timeout when Butler finally found a bit of traction. The Bulldogs rattled off seven quick points to pull within 18-14, setting the script for the half’s remainder.

When Butler made runs, Cal responded. It pushed the margin back to nine at one point and still led by six after Kennedy made a 3-pointer with 30 seconds. But Finley Bizjack had the last word with a 3-pointer that pulled the Bulldogs within 37-34 at the break.

The Golden Bears finished the half 7 of 13 from the 3-point line, while Butler was just 1 of 4.

–Field Level Media