Premier League Report, Highlights: Everton beat Arsenal 1-0

GOODISON PARK — Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and hand new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure at Goodison Park after replacing the sacked Frank Lampard. The win marked a strong start for Dyche’s reign as manager and lifted Everton out of the relegation zone.

A Resolute Everton Outshines Arsenal

The match was full of intensity and excitement, with both teams putting in a strong performance from the opening whistle.

However, it was Everton which came out on top, securing their first win in nine league matches and moving them up to 17th place in the Premier League standings, a point clear of the drop zone.

The winning goal came from a well-executed set-piece, with James Tarkowski out-muscling Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard to head in from a corner in the 59th minute, much to delight of the Toffees fans and the new boss.

“What an atmosphere,” Tarkowski said to BT Sport. “Fair play to the fans, it’s been tough times. It’s been a change of management that we’ve had to buy into straight away.

“It’s been tough for us and for the fans and for the staff. Hopefully it’s the turning point. We’ve got to get our heads down and crack on.

“We’ve not lacked technical ability (this season), we’ve just lacked a bit of grit at times. That’s what fans want to see.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had several opportunities to put the home team ahead before Tarkowski’s goal, while Conor Coady made a goal-line clearance to deny Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka late in first half to keep the score goalless.

Despite starting the second half with purpose, Arsenal never managed to reach the same level of performance as their last Premier League match when they beat Manchester United and were unable to trouble Everton’s resolute backline in the final stages of the game.

“We had loads of the ball but we lacked that purpose and quality in the final third, we generated many chances. But then we conceded and they slowed the game down and we struggled,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BT Sport.

Goodison Park Echoes with Celebration

The fans at Goodison Park were fired up for the match, with some protesting against the board before the game. But the final whistle brought joy and celebration as the home team secured a vital three points.

The win will undoubtedly boost the team’s morale and provide a much-needed confidence boost heading into the next round of Premier League fixtures.