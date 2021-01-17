Premier League Table: Manchester United Lead Manchester City By 2pts
Who is leading the table in the Premier League? Manchester United lead the Premier League table standings ahead of arch-rivals Manchester City while defending champions Liverpool have dropped to fourth place in the standings.
Man United Lead Man City In Premier League By 2pts
Manchester United hold a two-point advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League standings, but the Red Devils have played one more game than the Citizens this season. After playing out a dull 0-0 draw at Liverpool in their latest league fixture, Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side moved to 37 points, two more than Pep Guardiola’s travelers who hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 in their latest fixture.
From their 18 games played the Old Trafford outfits have won 11 times, drawing four and losing three times. They have a goal difference of +10. Manchester City have won 10 of their 17 matches while drawing five and losing twice. They have a goal difference of +16. A win for Guardiola’s side in its game-in-hand would see them take over from Manchester United, providing that everything remains the same.
Meanwhile, Leicester City hold down third place with 35 points, one more than Liverpool at the end of the latest set of games played this weekend.
Who Complete Premier League Table Top 10?
Tottenham with 33 points at 5th, Everton (32), Chelsea (29), Southampton (29), West Ham United (29) and Aston Villa (26) round out the Top 10. It is worth noting that the Villans have only played 15 games so far, which means victories in all those matches for Dean Smith’s side would see them drawing level with a couple of teams in the Top 4.
What Are The Teams In Relegated Spots?
Sheffield United which fell 3-1 to Tottenham on Sunday, continues to sit at the bottom of the table standings with five points after just one win this season.
They are joined by West Bromwich Albion – currently sitting in 19th place with 11 points and with a -41 goal difference, while Fulham remain four points away from safety. They are sitting 18th on 12 points.
Burnley (16 pts), Brighton & Hove Albion (17 pts) and Newcastle United (19pts) will need to start picking up useful points in upcoming fixtures or run the risk of being dragged deeper into the relegated conversations.
English Premier League Table Standings
2020-2021 – Jan. 17
1 Manchester United 37pts
2 Manchester City 35
3 Leicester City 35
4 Liverpool 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur 33
6 Everton 32
7 Chelsea 29
8 Southampton 29
9 West Ham United 29
10 Aston Villa 26
11 Arsenal 24
12 Leeds United 23
13 Crystal Palace 23
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22
15 Newcastle United 19
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 17
17 Burnley 16
18 Fulham 12
19 West Bromwich Albion 11
20 Sheffield United 5
Upcoming Fixtures