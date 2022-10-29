Premier League today – How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds?

LIVERPOOL —— The starting lineups for Liverpool and Leeds at Anfield today with the live television coverage on USA Network and streaming live on NBCsports.com. The live kick-off for this game is 2:45 pm ET and I am predicting a Liverpool win by 3-0 –given the current form of both teams.

Thiago has returned to the starting lineup for Liverpool and will play in midfield after he recovered from an ear infection. The midfielder missed the 3-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League in midweek but returns today as the only change for the Reds. Thiago comes in to replace captain Jordan Henderson who drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez will lead the attack again and will be supported by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, while ex-Leeds man James Milner is among the substitutes, along with Fabio Carvalho, Ibrahima Konate and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Leeds United, meanwhile, make three changes from the side that lost to Fulham last-time out. The visitors are without the injured Luis Sinisterra, who is out with an ankle issue.

Crysencio Summerville and Rasmus Kristensen, who both started on the bench in the last game, start while Tyler Adams returns after missing the Fulham defeat.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Arranson, Summerville, Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.