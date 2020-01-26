January 26, 2020
Leads

Sports World Reacts To Kobe and His Daughter’s Death In Helicopter Crash

Kim-Wellingtonby Kim-Wellington

ESPN is now reporting that Kobe Bryant was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter when his private helicopter crashed, taking his life in California on Sunday.

President Donaldo Trump was among those paying tribute to the Five-time NBA champion who made seven NBA Finals appearances.

Trump Tweeted: “Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!

Bryant, 41, was on his way to a travel basketball game with teenage daughter Gianna when the helicopter went down.

The NBA legend was among five people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California, TMZ Sports reported earlier in the day.

It is reported that the crash took place at around 9:52 am on Sunday morning.

Athletes from around the world, including NBA stars Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, as well as NBA legend Dwyane Wade, paid tribute to Bryant on social media.

Kim-Wellington

Very energetic, live for being outdoors and enjoying time with friends and family. Writing for me is a passion and I enjoy every bit of it!

View all posts by Kim-Wellington →

You might also like

Alabama Crimson Tide college football

College Football Live Stream Schedule On Week 2: Sep. 10

ESPN3 Schedule, English Premier League; NCAAM Rankings

No. 2 Baylor Completes Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State To Extend Streak To 14

Jared Butler of Baylor in action against Kansas

Jared Butler, No. 4 Baylor Upset No. 3 Kansas To End Run

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Show Buttons
Hide Buttons