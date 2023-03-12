Preview and how to watch: Manchester United vs Southampton?

MANCHESTER, England —— Manchester United will welcome Southampton in the highly anticipated Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 12th. The Red Devils are seeking to recover from their devastating 7-0 defeat at Anfield last week, while Southampton is hoping to build on their impressive 1-0 win against Leicester City in their previous outing.

How to watch and listen: Manchester United vs Southampton?

You can watch live streaming coverage from the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester in the United States on Peacock TV, while for those in Canada you can watch on fuboTV Canada. The United Kingdom viewers can follow live on TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may opt to make changes to his side, having named an unchanged starting XI for their last two games. Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among the players vying for a starting spot, and Anthony Martial could feature from the bench after returning to training following a hip injury.

Marcel Sabitzer is a doubt for the game, while Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are ruled out of contention. – Read Also: Fulham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news and how to watch

Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcarez, who scored the winner against Leicester, is a doubt after injuring his knee while celebrating his goal. Mohamed Elyounoussi could replace him, and the rest of the team is expected to remain unchanged. Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain sidelined due to long-term injuries.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will look to continue his fine form after scoring in the 4-1 Europa League victory over Real Betis on Thursday. Rashford could equal Wayne Rooney’s club record of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League home games, set between December 2009 and March 2010.

In terms of head-to-head meetings, Manchester United is unbeaten in 14 games against Southampton in all competitions, winning seven and drawing seven. The Saints have only won two of their last 28 encounters with United, both at Old Trafford in 2015 and 2016. Manchester United’s next goal in this fixture will be their 100th against Southampton in the Premier League.

Manchester United is in exceptional form at home, having gone unbeaten in 21 games and winning 19 of those since their Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad in September. On the other hand, Southampton has won 12 of their 21 points on the road this season and is the only Premier League team to fare better away than at home. All six of their wins in the league have come by a one-goal margin.

James Ward-Prowse is just one direct free-kick goal away from equalling David Beckham’s Premier League record of 18. Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to become the third Southampton player to score in his first three Premier League starts, joining Ronnie Ekelund in 1994 and Manolo Gabbiadini in 2017.

The Saints have struggled at Old Trafford in recent times, going on a seven-game winless run at the stadium. With the Red Devils looking to return to winning ways, it seems unlikely that the Saints will end that streak today. Therefore, the prediction is a 2-0 victory for Manchester United.