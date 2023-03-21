Preview and Picks: Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (March 21) — The Boston Celtics will face the Sacramento Kings in an out-of-conference game at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings have a home record of 21-14, and their offense leads the NBA with an average of 121.0 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. The Celtics, on the other hand, are 23-14 on the road and have an average of 14.0 fast-break points per game, led by Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 4.5.

Who won the last Boston vs Sacramento head-to-head?

The Celtics won the last time these two teams met, 122-104, with Tatum scoring 30 points. De’Aaron Fox scored 20 points for the Kings. – Click here for video picks on YouTube. Watch Live: GAMECAST

The Kings have won six of their last eight games. They are averaging 122.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.9 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field, according to Data Skrive. Domantas Sabonis leads the team in scoring with 19.1 points per game, 12.5 rebounds per game, and 7.2 assists per game. – Read more: Latest NBA results last night on March 20

The Celtics, on the other hand, are 5-5 in their last ten games, averaging 117.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Jaylen Brown has been impressive across the the board this season averaging with 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, while shooting 45.7% per game for Boston.

The Kings have six players averaging double digits in scoring, including Fox, who is averaging 25.5 points and 6.2 assists per game. Sabonis has been on fire lately, averaging 20.9 points over the last ten games.

The Celtics will be without Payton Pritchard (heel) and Robert Williams III (hamstring), while the Kings will have Kevin Huerter (popliteus) listed as day-to-day.

This game will be an exciting matchup between two high-scoring teams with different strengths. The Kings have a dominant offense, while the Celtics’ defense is ranked sixth in the league. It will be interesting to see how these teams match up and which team will come out on top.

