providence-f/g-bryce-hopkins-(knee)-exits-game-vs.-seton-hall

Providence forward/guard Bryce Hopkins exited Wednesday's game against Seton Hall early in the second half with what appeared to be a potentially serious knee injury.

Hopkins' knee buckled near center court shortly after he ignited a fastbreak by sending an outlet pass to Devin Carter, who cruised into the paint for a layup with 15 minutes left in the game. Hopkins was screaming in pain as he grabbed his leg before being helped off the court by teammates and medical personnel.

Before leaving the contest, Hopkins had five points on 1-of-7 shooting. He added eight rebounds, one block and one steal while playing 20 minutes.

Hopkins entered Wednesday averaging 16.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game in 13 games (all starts).

The 23rd-ranked Friars carried an 11-2 record into the meeting with the Pirates. Providence won its first two Big East games of the season.

--Field Level Media

