providence-pulls-away-late,-tops-georgia-in-bahamas

Devin Carter had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead Providence to a 71-64 victory over Georgia on Sunday in the Baha Mar Championships consolation game at Nassau, Bahamas.

Georgia was within a point at 65-64 with less than a minute to play, but Providence made each of its four free throw attempts in the final 32 seconds before Carter made a layup with eight seconds to play. Georgia didn’t make a field goal in the final 2:35.

Josh Oduro added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Friars, who made 12 of their 14 free throws in the game. Bryce Hopkins (15) and Corey Floyd Jr. (11) also scored in double figures for Providence (4-1).

Noah Thomasson collected 19 points and five rebounds for Georgia (2-3), which led 58-57 after Thomasson’s jumper with 4:08 to play. Providence responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Floyd and Carter and didn’t surrender the lead after that.

RJ Melendez added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 24 of 63 from the field (38.0 percent). Georgia was also outrebounded 39-29.

Providence won despite shooting 7 of 26 (26.9 percent) from 3-point range.

The Friars played without guard Garwey Dual, who was ejected from Friday’s 73-70 overtime loss to Kansas State and was serving a one-game suspension. Dual scored seven points in the loss, and is averaging 6.8 points per game coming off the bench this season.

The Friars were also without sophomore guard Jayden Pierre (hamstring). Pierre is scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Providence led by as many as six points during the first half, but Georgia closed the half with a 9-2 spurt and held a 34-32 advantage after 20 minutes. Thomasson scored 14 of Georgia’s 34 points in the half.

–Field Level Media