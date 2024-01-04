providence-star-bryce-hopkins-(knee)-to-miss-rest-of-season

Providence star Bryce Hopkins has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The loss of the junior forward/guard is big for No. 23 Providence (11-3, 2-1 Big East). Through the first 14 games of the season, Hopkins led the Friars with 8.6 rebounds per game and was second on the team with 15.5 points.

"We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time," Providence coach Kim English said. "We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Hopkins left Wednesday night's game against Seton Hall with 14:59 left in the second half of a 61-57 loss. He passed to Devin Carter on a fast break before falling to the floor near midcourt and clutching at his left knee.

He played his freshman season at Kentucky before transferring to Providence ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Hopkins earned All-Big East honors last season with 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in 33 games (all starts).

--Field Level Media

