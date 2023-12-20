Devin Carter tossed in a game-high 22 points to help Providence remain unbeaten at home with a 72-57 upset of No. 6 Marquette on Tuesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

Carter, who sat out Providence's 78-64 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday with a back injury, made six of his 10 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 9 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. He also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Ticket Gaines added 18 points for the Friars (10-2), who improved their home record to 9-0. Providence made 11 of its 32 3-point attempts.

Tyler Kolek had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Marquette, which shot 18 of 56 (32.1 percent) from the field. The Golden Eagles (9-3) were 4-for-20 on 3-pointers.

Marquette's Kam Jones finished with 13 points, and Oso Ighodaro finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Friars had a nine-point lead when they went on a 10-0 run to go up 60-41 with 9:45 to play in the second half. The run included two Carter 3-pointers, a Bryce Hopkins dunk and a jumper by Jayden Pierre. Marquette failed to get closer than 11 points the rest of the way. Providence's largest lead was 19 points.

Hopkins finished the game with 11 points and nine rebounds. Providence also received 10 points and nine rebounds from Josh Oduro before he fouled out.

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

A Gaines 3-pointer with 11:48 left in the first half handed Providence a 16-14 lead -- its first lead of the game. The Friars were up 38-29 after a Carter 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining in the half and led 40-29 at halftime after Carter was fouled when he attempted a 3-pointer with one second on the clock and made two of the three free throws.

Each team turned the ball over 14 times in the game.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Providence upsets No. 6 Marquette to open Big East play puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.