purdue-c-zach-edey-wins-wooden-award

Zach Edey, the dominant focal point of the Purdue Boilermakers in 2022-23, won the Wooden Award, which is given annually to “the most outstanding men’s college basketball player” on Tuesday.

The 7-foot-4 center previously collected the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Trophy given by the USBWA for national player of the year, the Associated Press Player of the Year and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Player of the Year.

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while leading Purdue (29-6) to Big Ten regular season and tournament championships and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He ranked sixth in Division I in scoring, second in rebounding and first with 27 double-doubles.

The junior from Canada started all 34 games for the Boilermakers and saw his minutes increase from 19.0 per game a season ago to 31.7 per game in 2022-23.

Edey recently said he had “no clue” when he will decide whether to return to college for another season or enter the NBA draft.

–Field Level Media