Purdue climbs to No. 1 Associated Press Top 25

Purdue parlayed its run to the Maui Invitational championship into the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Boilermakers (6-0), who spent seven weeks at the top of the men’s basketball poll last season, received 60 of the 63 first-place votes after knocking off Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette in Hawaii.

Purdue, No. 2 Arizona (6-0), No. 3 Marquette (5-1) and No. 4 UConn each moved up one spot, with former No. 1 Kansas (5-1) slipping to fifth.

The Wildcats received one first-place ballot and the defending national champion Huskies picked up two.

No. 6 Houston (7-0) held steady, with Duke (5-1), Miami (5-0), Baylor (6-0) and Tennessee (4-2) rounding out the top 10.

The rest of the AP Top 25:

11. Gonzaga (4-1)

12. Kentucky (5-1)

13. Florida Atlantic (5-1)

14. Texas A&M (6-1)

15. Creighton (5-1)

16. Texas (5-1)

17. North Carolina (5-1)

18. Villanova (6-1)

19. BYU (6-0)

20. Colorado State (6-0)

21. Mississippi State (6-0)

22. James Madison (6-0)

23. Alabama (5-1)

24. Illinois (5-1)

25. Oklahoma (6-0)

FAU made the biggest climb, rising six spots. Creighton took the steepest decline, falling seven spots.

Villanova, BYU, Colorado State, Illinois and Oklahoma joined the poll. Colorado, Michigan State, Arkansas, Southern California and Virginia fell out.

