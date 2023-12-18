Purdue regains No. 1 spot in Top 25; Arizona No. 4

Purdue is back atop the Associated Press Top 25 after its victory over Arizona, a loss which sent the previously top-ranked Wildcats down to No. 4.

Purdue (10-1) knocked Arizona (8-1) from the ranks of the undefeated with Saturday's 92-84 win in Indianapolis. It is Purdue's second time at No. 1 this season after receiving 48 first-place votes. It was the Boilermakers' first win over a No. 1 team in 23 years.

Kansas (10-1) held firm at No. 2 with its win at Indiana on Saturday. The Jayhawks received six first-place votes. Houston (11-0) moved up a spot to No. 3 with eight first-place votes. UConn (10-1) stayed at No. 5.

Marquette (9-2), Oklahoma (10-0), Tennessee (8-3), Kentucky (8-2) and Baylor (9-1) round out the top 10. Kentucky made the week's biggest jump, vaulting up five spots on the heels of beating North Carolina.

Gonzaga (8-3) and Clemson (9-1) were the week's biggest fallers, dropping five spots each to 15 and 18, respectively.

Memphis (8-2) and Ole Miss (10-0) entered the poll at Nos. 23 and 25, respectively, booting out Miami and Northwestern.

The rest of the poll:

11. North Carolina

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Florida Atlantic

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

--Field Level Media

