Purdue remains No. 1; Gonzaga holds on at No. 24

Purdue stayed at No. 1 in the first Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll of the new year, released on Monday.

The Boilermakers (12-1) received 49 of 63 first-place votes after running their winning streak to five games with an 80-53 rout of Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

No. 2 Kansas (12-1) got five votes and No. 3 Houston (13-0) collected the other nine. UConn (11-2) and Tennessee (9-3) each moved up one spot to round out the top five.

Arizona (10-3) dropped six spots to No. 10 following Sunday's setback at Stanford and No. 17 Florida Atlantic (10-3) fell 10 places after Saturday's stunning loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Taking the steepest plunge this week, however, was No. 24 Gonzaga (9-4). The Zags tumbled 11 spots following a loss to San Diego State on Friday but managed to keep alive their streak of 142 consecutive weeks in the poll.

Creighton dropped out and Auburn (10-2) joined the poll at No. 25.

The complete Top 25:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. UConn

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. North Carolina

9. Illinois

10. Arizona

11. Oklahoma

12. BYU

13. Colorado State

14. Duke

15. Memphis

16. Clemson

17. Florida Atlantic

18. Baylor

19. James Madison

20. Texas

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Providence

24. Gonzaga

25. Auburn

--Field Level Media

