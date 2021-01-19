Purdue Stunned No. 15 Ohio State 67-65: Watch Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and Purdue rallied to stun No. 15 Ohio State 67-65 in a Big Ten fixture on Tuesday night. Duane Washington Jr. led the way for the Buckeyes with 21 points in the defeat.

Watch Video Highlights: Purdue vs. No. 15 Ohio State

Purdue trailed Ohio State 37-31 at halftime but rallied to outscore the hosts 36-28 in the second half to secure its fourth straight win and improved to 11-5 overall this season and 6-3 in conference play.

Sasha Stefanovic drained a game-tying 3-point jumper for the Boilermakers to knot the scores at 64-all with 52.5 seconds left before Jaden Ivey made the clutch triple with 5.0 seconds remaining to win the game.

Trevion Williams scored 16 points on 7 of 13 made shot and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Purdue, while Ivey added 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals in the victory.

Sasha Stefanovic finished with 15 points off the bench for the Boilermakers who shot 48.1% from the field and made 10 of 17 free throws.

Washington Jr. led the way for Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) after making 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range, while pulling down six rebounds.

Justin Ahrens added 12 points and four rebounds and E.J. Liddell ended with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who shot 37.7% and had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Purdue won the rebounding battle 38-30 and dominated inside after outscoring Ohio State 36-8 in the paint.

The Boilermakers will face another AP ranked team in their next fixture as they welcome No. 7 Michigan on Friday.

Ohio State will hit the road to take on No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.