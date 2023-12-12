Purdue WR Deion Burks transferring to Oklahoma

12/12/2023

Standout Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks announced Tuesday he is transferring to Oklahoma.

He led the Boilermakers with 47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games in 2023.

"Took me a SEC but it was gone happen SOONER or later," Burks posted on social media, referencing the Sooners' move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2024.

The second-team All-Big Ten selection opened the season with 152 yards and two TDs in a loss to Fresno State.

