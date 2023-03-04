College Basketball News

Purdue’s Zach Edey leads 15 Wooden Award finalists

March 4, 2023
    Purdue center Zach Edey and reigning winner Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky were among the 15 finalists named Saturday for the Wooden Award as the best men’s college basketball player.

    The 7-foot-4 Edey averages 22.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game for the fifth-ranked Boilermakers.

    Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats, down from his totals when he won the award last season (17.4, 15.2 and 1.8).

    A notable omission from the list of 15 finalists is Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, who averages 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds but is embroiled in an off-court controversy. Last month, police said Miller delivered a gun to former teammate Darius Miles prior to a fatal shooting on Jan. 15.

    The Wooden Award has been presented annually since 1977.

    The full list of 15 finalists:

    Armando Bacot, North Carolina
    Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
    Zach Edey, Purdue
    Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
    Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
    Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
    Mike Miles Jr., TCU
    Kris Murray, Iowa
    Jalen Pickett, Penn State
    Marcus Sasser, Houston
    Drew Timme, Gonzaga
    Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
    Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
    Jalen Wilson, Kansas
    Isaiah Wong, Miami

    –Field Level Media

