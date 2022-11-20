FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Blogging updates and highlights

Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, but even the buildup to that match has been overshadowed by Friday’s announcement that the sale of beer will be banned inside the stadium grounds.

You can follow all the live updates here from our live blog postings which will include video highlights when they are available as well as images from the action. Read More: Qatar vs Ecuador where to watch? Starting lineups, and start time in USA

“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm and avoid the noise and rumors,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said Saturday. “Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have great preparation, kept calm and that’s how we planned this.”

Qatar XI: Saad, Pedro, Bassam, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim, Homam, Al-Haydos, Karim, Aziz, Afif, Almoez. Subs: Bayati, Salman, Al Aaeldin, Qambar, Muntari, Jibril, Mahmoud, K. Ali, Al Hajri, M. Ali, Barsham, Madibo, Al Hadhrami, Adbulsallam, Tarek.

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada. Subs: Arboleda, Cifuentes, Pacho, Gruezo, Preciado, Ramirez, Arreaga, Mena, Sarmiento, Palacios, Franco, Dominguez, Reasco, Porozo, Rodriguez. 

