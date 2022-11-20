The opening game at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Qatar vs Ecuador takes place today, Sunday, November 20 and the following are the starting lineups and team news from the Al Bayt Stadium. Kick-off time for this game is 19:00 local time, which is 11:00 am ET in the USA and you can watch the live streaming coverage on FOX Sports 1and Peacock TV.

WHAT: Qatar vs Ecuador

WHERE: Al Khor ● Al Bayt Stadium

WHEN: Sunday, November 20 @ 11:00 AM ET

TV CHANNELS: FOX Sports 1, Telemundo

Streaming Español: Peacock

Streaming: fuboTV, Fox Sports site/app, Telemundo Deportes site/app, Universo Now

Hosts Qatar enter this game aiming to star the tournament on a winning note and they will look to star man Almoez Ali to lead the attacking alongside another key man in Akram Afif. Hassan Al-Haydos, the captain of the team, is expected to be one of the driving forces from midfield against an Ecuador team that is seen as a slight favorite.

Meanwhile, for Ecuador, head coach Gustavo Alfaro has named Premier League players Moises Caideo and Pervis Estupinan in his starting lineup. Both of these players feature for Brighton in the English League, while fellow club mate Jeremy Sarmiento is named on the bench. Read More: How to watch Qatar v Ecuador 2022 Fifa World Cup free in USA?

In the meantime, former West Ham United forward Enner Valencia captains the South Americans and will lead the attack alongside Michael Estrada. Ecuador have lost just one of the last 15 games, while Valencia scored three goals at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil.

Valencia didn’t play at Russia 2018 as Ecuador failed to qualify for the regular summer tournament.

Qatar XI: Saad, Pedro, Bassam, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim, Homam, Al-Haydos, Karim, Aziz, Afif, Almoez. Subs: Bayati, Salman, Al Aaeldin, Qambar, Muntari, Jibril, Mahmoud, K. Ali, Al Hajri, M. Ali, Barsham, Madibo, Al Hadhrami, Adbulsallam, Tarek.

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada. Subs: Arboleda, Cifuentes, Pacho, Gruezo, Preciado, Ramirez, Arreaga, Mena, Sarmiento, Palacios, Franco, Dominguez, Reasco, Porozo, Rodriguez.