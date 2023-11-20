College Football News

QB Cam Rising returning to Utah in 2024

Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who missed the 2023 season for the Utes due to a knee injury, announced on social media that he will return for the 2024 season.

A two-time Pac-12 champion as the Utes’ signal-caller, Rising suffered a torn ACL in his knee against Penn State in the Rose Bowl in January.

At one point expected to potentially make a debut in 2023, Rising later revealed that he also tore an MCL and damaged two other ligaments, necessitating a longer recovery.

Rising threw for a combined 46 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in leading Utah to identical 10-4 records in 2021 and 2022.

The Utes (7-4) have struggled on offense without Rising this fall, ranking 12th in the Pac-12 in passing offense and 10th in scoring.

