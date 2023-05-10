QB Casey Thompson transferring to Florida Atlantic

Former Texas and Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is transferring to Florida Atlantic for his final season, he confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. Thompson also visited

Former Texas and Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is transferring to Florida Atlantic for his final season, he confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Thompson also visited Auburn and drew interest from Notre Dame, Indiana and Houston before opting to join a familiar face with the Owls.

FAU is coached by Tom Herman, who was the head coach at Texas who successfully recruited Thompson in the Class of 2018.

Thompson played in 19 games (10 starts) with the Longhorns from 2018-21, passing for 2,422 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Thompson completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games with the Cornhuskers last season. He also rushed for five touchdowns.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas in May 2021 and his master’s degree at Nebraska in December 2022.

