QB Drew Allar plans to return to Penn State

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar pledged to remain with the team in his first public comments since offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired on Nov. 12.

Allar, a sophomore, spoke with reporters on Friday night following the Nittany Lions’ 42-0 victory over Michigan State.

“I don’t think there’s any decision,” Allar said. “Coach (James) Franklin is a huge influence in my life, not only on the field, but personally. I’ve definitely grown a lot since I’ve stepped on campus. So I mean, I have no thoughts or anything like that (transferring).”

The first-year starter’s future at Penn State had been the subject of speculation since the dismissal of Yurcich, who recruited Allar early at Medina (Ohio) High School and received a verbal commitment in March 2021.

Allar later was deemed a five-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 and a four-star recruit by ESPN. He was ranked as the top quarterback in his class in the country by 247Sports and On3 and No. 2 by ESPN and signed with Penn State in December 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Allar has completed 214 of 350 passes (61.1 percent) for 2,336 yards, 23 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

Franklin said Friday he is in the process of replacing Yurcich and has video conference interviews with candidates scheduled for Sunday. Those duties were shared Friday by running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle, with graduate assistant Danny O’Brien serving as the new quarterbacks coach under Franklin.

“I think the whole support staff, including Coach Franklin and Danny, definitely helped me,” Allar said. “It’s unfortunate with what happened, but I think the offense did a great job of having no flinch and just rebounding the best way we could, and I think we’ve done that the past two weeks. We have our unbelievable support system here, not only on the field but off the field, too.”

