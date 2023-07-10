qb-jalen-kitna-in-portal-after-child-porn-charges-dropped

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Kitna was facing five felony counts of possessing and distributing child pornography but saw them dropped as part of a plea deal last Wednesday.

Kitna instead pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in a court appearance in Alachua County, Fla., before Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones.

He avoided jail time and does not have to register as a sex offender. He was placed on six months’ probation for each count, though it could be reduced to six months overall for good behavior.

Kitna was arrested Nov. 30 and was kicked off the team and banned from the Florida campus days later. His ban runs through November 2025.

Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was the backup to eventual NFL first-round pick Anthony Richardson last year. He appeared in four games for Florida and threw for 181 yards and one touchdown.

