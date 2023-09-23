qb-rocco-becht-helps-iowa-state-stave-off-oklahoma-state

Rocco Becht passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 34-27 victory Saturday over Oklahoma State at Ames, Iowa, in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Becht completed 27 of 38 pass attempts with 14 of the passes caught by Jaylin Noel and Daniel Jackson.

Noel had eight receptions for 146 yards a touchdown and Jackson six catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Alan Bowman played the entire game at quarterback for Oklahoma State (2-2) after coach Mike Gundy used Bowman, his son Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel at that position in the first three nonconference games.

Mike Gundy made the change after Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Rangel passed for 114 yards while completing 16 of 35 attempts last week in a 33-7 loss at home against South Alabama.

Bowman completed 23 of 48 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Iowa State (2-2).

Bowman’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Owens with 2:46 remaining cut the lead to 34-27.

After Iowa State was forced to punt, Oklahoma State got to the Cyclone 49 before Bowman threw an interception on a fourth-and-10 play with 1:26 left.

Bowman scored the first touchdown of the game, a 12-yard run with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Iowa State answered with touchdowns on two of its next three possessions, both of them passes thrown by Becht, a redshirt sophomore making his fourth career start.

Becht connected with Noel (38 yards) and Jackson (29), putting the Cyclones ahead 14-7 with 12:55 left in the second quarter.

Bowman’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 11:01 remaining before halftime tied the game.

Iowa State closed the scoring in the half with field goals by Chase Contreraz of 51 and 46 yards.

Oklahoma State’s first scores in the second half were field goals by Alex Hale (38 and 53 yards) in the third quarter.

The Cowboys mustered 84 total yards with 20 on the ground in the third quarter.

Becht’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Jackson with 5:30 left in the third quarter gave Iowa State a 27-17 lead.

The margin became 34-20 on Eli Sanders’ 7-yard run with 14:54 remaining in the game.

