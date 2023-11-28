QB transfers: Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, K-State’s Will Howard enter portal

Tyler Van Dyke, the starting quarterback for Miami the past three seasons, is entering the transfer portal.

The fourth-year junior wrote on social media, “I want to thank the University of Miami, my teammates, coaching staff, and everyone associated with the University who have made this chapter in my life truly special and invaluable. … I am looking forward to the next chapter and what my future holds.”

Van Dyke completed a career-high 65.8 percent of his passes this season but he threw a career-high 12 interceptions for the Hurricanes, who went 7-5 in the regular season (3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). He passed for 2,703 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His best season with Miami came in 2021, when he connected on 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Van Dyke was selected the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

–Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announced Monday that he is leaving the school and entering the transfer portal.

Howard has spent the past four seasons with the Wildcats and holds the school record of 48 career passing touchdowns. He also tied the school single-season record of 24 set by Ell Roberson in 2003. He passed for 2,643 yards and eight interceptions.

Howard helped guide Kansas State to a memorable 31-28 overtime upset of TCU in the 2022 Big 12 championship game. The victory put the Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl, where they lost 45-20 to Alabama. Kansas State finished 10-4.

This season, Kansas State is 8-4 after losing 42-35 to visiting Iowa State on a snow-covered field on Saturday. Howard threw a touchdown pass in that game, giving him 15 over the past six games.

Overall, Howard passed for 5,786 yards and threw 25 interceptions in 34 games (27 starts) for the Wildcats. He also rushed for 19 scores.

–Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen plans to enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN.

Shapen started 23 games in his time at Baylor and will be immediately eligible for one more college season.

Shapen performed well in what was a down season for the Bears. In eight games, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Baylor struggled to a 3-9 record (2-7 Big 12) in 2023. The Bears also parted ways with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes over the weekend.

–Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser will enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN.

The redshirt freshman announced the move two days after the Spartans’ football coaching staff, including interim head coach Harlon Barnett, was fired and former Oregon State head Jonathan Smith was hired to lead the program.

Houser took over as the Spartans’ starter midseason and wound up completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,132 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games (seven starts).

–Field Level Media