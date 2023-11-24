QB Will Rogers bids farewell to Mississippi State

Quarterback Will Rogers said his goodbyes to Mississippi State on Friday and is expected to transfer.

The Mississippi native, in a post on social media, thanked late coach Mike Leach, other coaches and teammates, and the fans for their support.

“As all of you know, I love the state of Mississippi. It’s been my honor to play for our state at Mississippi State University,” he said, ending the lengthy post by adding, “I will carry my time at MSU with me forever, no matter where my path may lead. Hail State!”

Rogers threw for 207 yards and ran for a touchdown in Thursday night’s 17-7 loss to Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Rogers would be a graduate transfer, and he immediately would attract interest. He is the second-leading passer in Southeastern Conference history with 12,315 yards and second with 94 career passing touchdowns.

He started the past four seasons for the Bulldogs.

Rogers threw for 1,626 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games in 2023. He missed four games due to an upper-body injury.

With the loss on Thursday, Mississippi State (5-7) is not bowl eligible.

–Field Level Media