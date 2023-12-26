quick-lane-bowl:-darius-taylor-runs-wild-as-minnesota-beats-bowling-green

Darius Taylor had 35 carries for 208 yards and a touchdown, and Minnesota held on for a 30-24 win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday afternoon in Detroit.

Cole Kramer passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one more for Minnesota (6-7), which won its seventh straight bowl game. Elijah Spencer and Jameson Geers had one touchdown catch apiece.

Connor Bazelak passed for 221 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for Bowling Green (7-6). Odieu Hiliare had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown, and PaSean Wimberly led the way on the ground with 63 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Kramer won in unlikely fashion in an unexpected start. He completed 8 of 16 passes for only 26 yards as the replacement for season-long starter Athan Kaliakmanis, who entered the transfer portal last month.

The Golden Gophers pulled ahead for good with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Kramer delivered the go-ahead score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 9:20 to go in the third quarter. That gave Minnesota a 16-10 edge.

On the Golden Gophers' next drive, Kramer came through with his arm. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Geers to increase Minnesota's lead to 23-10.

Bowling Green cut the deficit to 23-17 with 11:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wimberly took the handoff on a jet sweep and raced down the right sideline for an 18-yard score.

Minnesota answered with a touchdown on its next drive to grab a 30-17 lead. Taylor added to his dominant day with a 17-yard rushing score.

Bazelak brought the Falcons within 30-24 with 2:33 to go. He stretched across the goal line for a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Minnesota recovered the onside kick moments later.

Bowling Green opened the scoring with a big play on its first possession. Bazelak launched a deep pass down the middle of the field and found Hiliare for a 46-yard touchdown.

Minnesota pulled within 7-6 midway through the first quarter. Spencer hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass, but the Golden Gophers' two-point conversion attempt failed moments later.

A 31-yard field goal by Dragan Kesich gave Minnesota a 9-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Bowling Green regained a 10-9 advantage with 1:38 remaining before halftime when Alan Anaya made a 33-yard field goal.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Quick Lane Bowl: Darius Taylor runs wild as Minnesota beats Bowling Green puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.