Ranked vs Ranked: College football Week 10 schedule, TV channels

MIAMI, FL —- The college football Week 10 schedule continues on Saturday (5) with an exciting round of fixtures, including four games featuring ranked vs ranked teams in the recently released College Football Playoff Rankings.
The featured game this week is the SEC showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET and this game is live on CBS. Read More: Tennessee is No. 1 in Week 1 of 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings
Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is the top-ranked team in the CFP rankings in Week 1 and the second-ranked team in the AP rankings behind Georgia (8-0, 4-0). Both teams are perfect after eight games thus far this season, but one of them will lose their undefeated streak this weekend.
Also on Saturday, No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will aim to avoid another slide this season when it takes on No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) in another key SEC showdown. The game time for this encounter is set for 7:00 PM ET at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, on ESPN and streaming live on WatchESPN.
When the Crimson Tide make the trip to Baton Rouge to face off with the Tigers, it will be the first ranked matchup between these two teams since 2019.
In action in the Big 12 conference, No. 13 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) and No. 24 Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) will meet at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. The start time is 7:00 PM ET and it’s live on Fox Sports 1.
No. 21 Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2 ACC) and No. 22 NC State (6-2, 2-2) will battle in the fourth and final college football Week 10 ranked vs ranked game.
If you are wondering where to watch the Wake Forest vs NC State battle at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, please note that you can stream it live on the ACC Network.
The Demon Deacons and Wolfpack will meet as ranked opponents for the second straight year after Wake Forest secured a 45-42 victory last season.
RANKED VS RANKED SCHEDULE
3:30 PM CBS No. 1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) vs N. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC)
7:00 PM ESPN/WatchESPN No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC)
7:00 PM Fox Sports 1 No. 24 Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) No. 13 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12)
8:00 PM ACC Network No. 21 Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2 ACC) No. 22 NC State (6-2, 2-2 ACC)