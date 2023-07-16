Raptors 108, Warriors 101: NBA Summer League scores (July 15)

The latest NBA Summer League score saw the Toronto Raptors manage to secure a victory over the Golden State Warriors with a final score of 108-101.

(July 16, 2023) In one of Saturday’s (15) latest NBA Summer League scores saw the Toronto Raptors manage to secure a victory over the Golden State Warriors with a final score of 108-101 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Raptors’ Joe Wieskamp and Gradey D i c k were the game’s standout performers. Wieskamp scored a total of 27 points, with 8 field goals from 11 attempts, three successful three-pointers from six attempts, and a perfect eight from eight free throws. He also contributed two rebounds and one assist.

Gradey, on the other hand, scored 21 points, with 8 field goals from 16 attempts, three successful three-pointers from five attempts, and two free throws from three attempts. He also contributed five rebounds for the Raptors, who shot 52.1% from the field.

On the other hand, the Warriors were led by Lester Quinones, who was the top performer, scoring 32 points, with 8 field goals from 17 attempts, four successful three-pointers from nine attempts, and an impressive twelve from thirteen free throws.

He also contributed four rebounds and six assists, three steals and blocked two shots in the win.

Trayce Jackson-Davis also had a notable performance with 18 points, making 8 field goals from 12 attempts, and two free throws from four attempts. He dominated the boards with ten rebounds.

The game was marked by a series of key plays. The Warriors, who shot 42.9% from the field, led by 14 points at one point, but the Raptors managed to turn the game around and take a 12-point lead. The game saw five lead changes and was tied five times.

The fourth quarter was particularly intense, with both teams receiving technical fouls for delays and flagrant fouls. The Warriors’ Kendric Davis received a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter, while the Raptors’ Darryl Morsell received one in the second quarter.

The Raptors managed to outscore the Warriors in the paint, with 50 points to the Warriors’ 48. They also had a slight edge in fast break points, scoring 18 to the Warriors’ 14. However, the Warriors had a slight advantage in second-chance points, scoring 15 to the Raptors’ 14.

The Raptors’ victory brings their Summer League record to one win and four losses, while the Warriors remain winless with five losses.

