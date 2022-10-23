Real Madrid tracking Diogo Dalot, Chelsea want Ronaldo? – Paper Report

LONDON —— The recent good form of Manchester United’s right-back Diogo Dalot has seen the Portuguese international receiving interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to the Mirror. Dalot started the season as a potential transfer-listed player, but his form under new manager Erik ten Hag has seen him becoming a transfer target for a number of European clubs.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, although Manchester United have the option for an extra year and it is understood that Real Madrid are considering the option to recruit him after the La Liga and Champions League champions were told to forget any hopes they may harbor of landing Joao Cancelo.

Meanwhile, ESPN is reporting that Manchester United have received no interest in the signing of wantaway forward Cristiano Ronaldo, despite making him available on a free transfer. Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford in the January window after failing to muscle his way out of the club in the summer.

In the meantime, if the reports in the Sunday World are true, then Ronaldo could get his way with the paper reporting that Premier League club Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United’s 37-year-old, who is believed to be ready to take a pay cut to get his move away from Old Trafford.

