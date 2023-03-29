Record-breaking run from Jodyann Mitchell at Champs 2023! – Full Results

KINGSTON, Jamaica (March 29) – Jodyann Mitchell of Holmwood Technical set a new record at Champs 2023 with an outstanding performance in the Class One girls’ 1500m final, held at the National Stadium. Mitchell finished the race in 4:29.42, breaking the previous record set by Natoya Goule 13 years ago. Kishay Rowe from Alphansus Davis finished second with a time of 4:30.29.

Kingston College (KC) also had a successful day, with Brian Kiprop and Ainsley Campbell both winning gold medals in the Class Two and One races. In the Class Two boys' race, Kiprop led a KC 1-2 finish with Nahashon Ruto finishing second.

Kiprop crossed the line in 4:07.46, while Ruto finished with a time of 4:07.64. Campbell won the Class One boys’ race, clocking 4:02.63 and beating Corlando Chambers of St. Jago High who finished with a time of 4:04.19.

Other winners in the 1500m included Alikay Reynolds of Alphansus Davis in the Class Three girls’ race with a time of 4:46.36. Carlos Brison-Caines of Calabar High won the Class Three boys’ race with a time of 4:18.18, holding off Jayden Brown of Maggotty High who finished with a time of 4:18.26. In the Class Two girls’ race, Monique Stewart of Edwin Allen High just edged out Cindy Rose of Holmwood Technical to win the gold medal, with both runners finishing with a time of 4:41.43.

Overall, Day Two of Champs 2023 saw impressive performances by Mitchell, Kiprop, Campbell, and other talented young athletes from schools across Jamaica.

Boys and Girls 1500m Finals Full Results at Champs 2023 – Day 2

Girls 13-14 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 – Finals

Alikay Reynolds (Alphansus Da) – 4:46.36 Kededra Coombs (St. Jago High) – 4:49.07 Tabbrel Williams (Alphansus Da) – 4:49.42 Jovi Rose (Holmwood Technical) – 4:52.11 Kevongaye Fowler (Edwin Allen High) – 5:11.43 Kayan Thomas (St. Catherine High) – 5:14.30 Shania Grant (Hydel High) – 5:18.35 Shantae Edwards (Edwin Allen High) – 5:19.82 Jadieann McKenzie (The Queen’s School) – 5:21.13 Danique Martin (Hydel High) – 5:22.72 Natalia Gayle (Denbigh High) – 5:45.54 Jada Fletcher (St. Jago High) – 6:09.63

Boys 10-13 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 BOYS – Finals

Carlos Brison-Caines (Calabar High) – 4:18.18 Jayden Brown (Maggotty High) – 4:18.26 Yohance Carty (Jamaica College) – 4:33.88 Christopher Anderson (Kingston College) – 4:33.99 Moses Johnson (Edwin Allen High) – 4:35.42 Javaunie Green (Calabar High) – 4:38.41 Kirklando Reid (St. Elizabeth Technical) – 4:42.08 Cory Christie (St. Jago High) – 4:42.36 Jelani Brown (Kingston College) – 4:44.10 Phillip Palmer (St. Jago High) – 4:45.98 Bevin Davey (Jamaica College) – 4:49.27 Tyrie Hopkins (Alphansus Davis Primary) – 4:52.66

Girls 15-16 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 – Finals

Monique Stewart (Edwin Allen High) – 4:41.43 Cindy Rose (Holmwood Technical) – 4:41.43 Misha-Jade Samuels (St. Jago High) – 4:53.53 Andrene Peart (Holmwood Technical) – 4:55.60 Ashara Frater (Vere Technical) – 4:59.38 Rhianna Gayle (Edwin Allen High) – 5:07.94 Jeneail Henry (Holy Childhood High) – 5:09.98 Jennifer Byass (Camperdown High) – 5:14.75 Shenelle Powell (Vere Technical) – 5:25.25 Deondrea Wint (St. Elizabeth Technical) – 5:28.18 Angel Stephenson (Excelsior High) – 5:35.93 Janeika Hylton (St. Jago High) – 5:40.09 Adeneke Green (Bellefield High) – 5:41.98 Neon Smith (Bellefield High) – 5:43.94 Melaika Russell (Immaculate Conception High) – 5:46.91

Boys 14-15 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 BOYS – Finals

Brian Kiprop (Kingston College) – 4:07.46 Nahashon Ruto (Kingston College) – 4:07.64 Yoshane Bowen (Maggotty High) – 4:11.52 Charehon Connally (Maggotty High) – 4:11.55 Rasheed Pryce (Jamaica College) – 4:12.32 Roquelme Johnson (Bellefield High) – 4:12.50 Joel Morgan (Edwin Allen High) – 4:14.49 Odane Davidson (Bellefield High) – 4:15.09 Tyrone Lawson (Jamaica College) – 4:15.25 Sekani Brown (Calabar High) – 4:22.40 Delano Brown (St. Elizabeth Technical High) – 4:24.36 Justin Webb (Calabar High) – 4:24.74

Girls 17-18 1500 Meter Run CLASS 1 – Finals

Jodyann Mitchell (Holmwood Technical) – 4:29.42R Kishay Rowe (Alphansus Da) – 4:30.29 Danielle King (Hydel High) – 4:35.57 Rickeisha Simms (Edwin Allen High) – 4:35.89 Shone Walters (St. Mary High) – 4:41.26 Amoya Jameison (Edwin Allen High) – 4:54.84 Serena Douglas (St. Catherine High) – 4:56.78 Kayla Myers (Hydel High) – 5:01.92 Ashantae Brown (The Queen’s School) – 5:10.35 Euvia Bennett (St. Elizabeth Technical High) – 5:29.57

DNS Jada Pearson (Petersfield High)

Boys 16-19 1500 Meter Run CLASS 1 BOYS – Finals