Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2025 class by the 247Sports composite, is set to announce his college decision Saturday afternoon, per a report.

Underwood attends Belleville (Mich.) High School and has finalists of Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State, 247Sports reported Wednesday.

As a junior in 2023, he completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,165 yards with 40 touchdowns and two interceptions, per MaxPreps. His QB rating was 146.0.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback added seven rushing scores on 25 carries.

Underwood led Belleville to the Division 1 Michigan high school state championship game in 2023. The Tigers were seeking their third straight title and their 36-32 loss to Southfield A&T in the championship game snapped a 38-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Report: 2025 No. 1 player Bryce Underwood to commit Saturday puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.