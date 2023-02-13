report:-akron-extends-joe-moorhead’s-contract

Akron has extended football coach Joe Moorhead’s contract through 2027, ESPN reported Monday.

The extension adds a year to his current deal and puts his salary “in the middle of the pack” in the Mid-American Conference, per the report.

Moorhead, 49, went 2-10 in his first season with the Zips in 2022, including a 1-7 MAC record.

He coached at Mississippi State for two seasons, posting a 14-12 record with two bowl losses from 2018-19.

His first head coaching job was at Fordham, where he went 38-13 from 2012-15.

Moorhead’s extension reportedly includes a retention bonus structure. He has been pursued by multiple schools and at least one NFL team for offensive coordinator positions this offseason.

–Field Level Media