Report: Alabama hires Charlie Strong as defensive analyst

Alabama has hired three-time head coach Charlie Strong as a defensive analyst, Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday.

The move reunites Strong with Kevin Steele; the pair worked together at Miami during the 2022 season. Steele bolted to become the defensive coordinator at Alabama; Strong left after not being given an opportunity to take over the DC job under head coach Mario Cristobal.

Strong, 62, was co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Hurricanes in 2022.

Strong went 74-53 as head coach at Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19). He also coached a game on an interim basis at Florida in 2004.

Strong was assistant head coach and linebackers coach under Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 before joining Cristobal at Miami.

Strong previously served as an analyst for Alabama in 2020.

–Field Level Media

