report:-amaree-abram-transfers-to-georgia-tech-from-ole-miss

Former Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram turned down offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Maryland, LSU and others to commit to play at

Former Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram turned down offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Maryland, LSU and others to commit to play at Georgia Tech next season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Port Arthur, Texas, native praised recently hired Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire as key to making his decision.

“His read on my game was unique,” Abram said of Stoudamire, per ESPN. “He made it clear how he planned to utilize my strengths, as well as how he planned to help me improve in some of the areas I need to work on. He was honest and transparent with my family and I, and I could tell that he genuinely cares about me and wants to help me reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.

“The more I learned about his vision for the program and for my development as a player and young man, the more I realized that Georgia Tech is the place for me.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Abram is ranked as the 30th-best player in the portal, per 247Sports.

Abram spent his freshman season at Ole Miss where he averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 33 games (22 starts). He shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range last season before deciding to leave Ole Miss after a coaching change.

Abram is the fifth transfer to commit to Georgia Tech under Stoudamire, who was named head coach of the program on March 14 after Josh Pastner was fired. Other transfers joining the Yellow Jackets this offseason are Kowacie Reeves (Florida), Tafara Gapare (UMass), Ebenezer Dowuona (NC State), and Tyzhaun Claude (Western Carolina).

–Field Level Media